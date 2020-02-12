Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 141750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

