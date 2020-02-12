Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 141750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report