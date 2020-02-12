Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1905000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report