Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 625 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $285,038.80.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00.
  • On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $16,453.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

