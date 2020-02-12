Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 5102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Edison International Shares Bought by Boston Partners
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences Stock
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Prairie Provident Resources Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Emerald Bay Energy Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report