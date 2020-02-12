Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 5102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

