UGE International (CVE:UGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.28

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 129800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UGE International Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

