Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

