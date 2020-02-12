Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.55

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 773687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
Several equities research analysts have commented on XBC shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.50.
The stock has a market cap of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505.
About Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.