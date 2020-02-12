Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.55

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 773687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XBC shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1006826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505.

About Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

