Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.70

Lara Exploration Ltd (CVE:LRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 34537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02.

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 15 prospects in Peru; and five coal and phosphate projects in Colombia and Chile.

