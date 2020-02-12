Christopher T. Fraser Purchases 8,000 Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

