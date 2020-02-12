Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

WORK opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

