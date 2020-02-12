Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Sells $60,205.96 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EIGI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

EIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 target price on Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.