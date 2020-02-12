BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $65,610.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
