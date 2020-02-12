BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $65,610.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 326,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

