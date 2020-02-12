ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Sells 2,000 Shares

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACNB stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.16. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

