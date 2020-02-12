Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) Insider Acquires A$89,999.95 in Stock

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) insider Roger Sexton acquired 1,046,511 shares of Beston Global Food stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$89,999.95 ($63,829.75).

BFC opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.10. Beston Global Food Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.16 ($0.11).

Beston Global Food Company Profile

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, and Meat. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

