Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) Insider Acquires A$89,999.95 in Stock

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) insider Roger Sexton acquired 1,046,511 shares of Beston Global Food stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$89,999.95 ($63,829.75).
BFC opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.10. Beston Global Food Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.16 ($0.11).
Beston Global Food Company Profile
