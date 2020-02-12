Ryan Lysaght Gorney Purchases 4,250 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney purchased 4,250 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $84,957.50.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

