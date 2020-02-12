Total Produce (LON:TOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.51), with a volume of 10131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.47. The stock has a market cap of $446.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

