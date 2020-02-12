Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 89900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.57.

About Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

