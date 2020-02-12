Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 6799555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.