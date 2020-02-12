Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Expands By 31.4%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on THR. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $690.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 220.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

