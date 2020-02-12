AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,970,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 113,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $278.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

