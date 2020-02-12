Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

