Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 23.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRLP opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.