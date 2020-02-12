Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 23.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SRLP opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.49%.
Several research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Sprague Resources Company Profile
Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.
