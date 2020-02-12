Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.05

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.05 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 57190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $123.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.44.

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

