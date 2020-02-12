Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Grows By 23.0%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPR opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.