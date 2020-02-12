Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Update

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of TGE opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

