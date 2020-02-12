Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.