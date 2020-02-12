Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.