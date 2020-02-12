Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expands By 19.5%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 332,638 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.23.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

