Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -218.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.54.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock valued at $138,764. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

