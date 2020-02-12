Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLDM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

