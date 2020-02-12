Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a positive rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,273 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $136,652.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,413. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

