IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

IRIX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.89. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

