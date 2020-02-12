Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

