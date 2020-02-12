SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

