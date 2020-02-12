Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 293,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.