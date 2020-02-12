Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 293,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 79.7% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 80,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.