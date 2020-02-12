Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FARM. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 303,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

