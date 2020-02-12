Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.23.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
