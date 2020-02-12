Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

