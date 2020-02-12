La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.