Sprint (NYSE:S) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of S opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprint by 85.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

