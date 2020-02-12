Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

