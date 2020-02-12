Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.13.

EEFT opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 161.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

