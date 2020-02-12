CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTI BioPharma stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of CTI BioPharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

