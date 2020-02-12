K12 (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

LRN opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in K12 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in K12 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in K12 by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

