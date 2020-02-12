ValuEngine Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.
Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in NMI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NMI by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
