ValuEngine Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 251,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,226. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in NMI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NMI by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

