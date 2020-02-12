Avaya’s (AVYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.
Avaya stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
