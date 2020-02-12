Avaya’s (AVYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

Avaya stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

