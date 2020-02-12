AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

