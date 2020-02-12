UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMICY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UMICORE GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

