Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Avaya’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
AutoNation PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
UMICORE GRP/ADR Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Apple Hospitality REIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Radiant Logistics Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Alamos Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report