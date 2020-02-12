Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.