Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Feb 12th, 2020

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

