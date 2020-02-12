Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

